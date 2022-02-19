ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Every underdog team has its Cinderella story.
As you walk into Bayless High School’s gymnasium, everything is pretty compressed. The stands are half-filled, and you can hear everything from the cheers from the other team to the dad yelling at the officials about a bad call.
You can also see the girls’ basketball team’s championship banner, with very few championships listed. This year, the Lady Bronchos earned its first conference title since 1982.
Third-year Head Coach Andre Redden has been through some tough seasons during his time there. In his first year, the Lady Bronchos went 6-20. The team showed a little improvement in the 2020-21 season with a 9-8 record which was the girls’ first winning record in 10 years.
“I always knew that the players had the ability to do special things and to believe in what they can actually do and actually get them to show it on the court,” Redden said.
This year, the Bronchos finally broke the chain and went undefeated in their conference with an 18-4 record. Just like every team with a winning record, there was some adversity the Bronchos had to go through.
“We had to overcome ball handling so that we can have more point guards,” senior guard Sherrell Van said. “Some other thing we faced was height.”
With great leadership and chemistry on the team, the Lady Bronchos continued to stay solid throughout the season and faced the challenges head-on.
“I think that we all have to trust each other on the court,” junior center Ella Follen said. “It was a goal from the get-go that we all wanted to win conference, especially we knew what it took, we had a good record last year, but we really wanted it this year.”
Van and Follen have been major key factors of the Bronchos’ success.
“What I appreciate about those girls is they took on the roles they needed to take on this year as leaders,” Redden said. “Neither one of those girls were captains last year, but they knew like, hey, if we were going to be successful this year, they had to step up and take the lead.”
Van has been a starter since her freshman year, leading the team in scoring every season. This season, she led the Bronchos in scoring, having a total of 243 points. She also had 77 rebounds, 16 steals, and 44 assists.
“Sherrell has been at the center of everything that we’ve done since I’ve been at this school,” Redden said. “She has a gnat for knowing what’s going on in the game, and getting the ball in the basket, making critical stops, and just leading the team.”
Follen also contributed to the Bronchos’ success on the defensive side. She leads the team in blocks, having a total of 58, and is the second leader in rebounds with 101. Follen is also right behind Van in scoring, having 191 points for the season.
“Ella was a role player last year,” Redden said. “She stepped up, not just with scoring, but in rebounding and also with blocks, she has been a centerpiece of our defense.”
Now that the Lady Bronchos have overcome one obstacle, they have two games left before taking on another opportunity, winning another district title. The last time the team has won a district title was in 1984.
“Right now we’re just taking it one game at a time,” Redden said.
