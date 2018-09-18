ST.LOUIS, Mo.(KMOV.com) -- Bayer is planning to harvest their living billboards and donate the crops.
There are two Bayer billboards in the St. Louis area that the company plans to harvest: One along Interstate 64, near the Poplar Street Bridge, and the other on Interstate 170 in Overland near Olive.
After harvesting the crops Tuesday, Bayer plans to donate the crop to St. Louis Area Foodbank.
