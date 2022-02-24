CREVE COEUR(KMOV.com) -- Bayer is exploring options for its West Campus facility that could possibly mean selling the property, a company spokesperson said Thursday.
Vice President of Communications Darren Wallis said the company is debating what to do with the property as technology and COVID have changed the need for physical office space.
"Looking ahead, as working from home becomes more common as a result of new technology and the pandemic, we envision a future that will allow us to collaborate in different ways and will ultimately require less physical office space than before," Wallis said in an email. "As a result, we have decided to explore options for our west campus, which could include sale of the property."
Wallis said Bayer plans to retain and update its East Campus buildings by Lindbergh Boulevard. He also said there will be no impact for its Global Research and Development Facility in Chesterfield.
