CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Bayer’s North American Crop Science Division is bringing hundreds of jobs to the St. Louis area.
On Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson announced that Bayer would be relocating 500 new, high-paying jobs to Creve Coeur. The average salary for the jobs is $110,000. The jobs will be combination of new positions and transfers from Raleigh, North Carolina.
According to Gov. Parson, there will also be a capital investment of $164 million. The state will reportedly utilize $27 million in tax credits to make the deal happen.
“We are honored that a global company like Bayer has chosen to grow its presence here in our state,” Governor Parson said. “As you know, agriculture plays a critical role in our economy, and Bayer’s investment will only enhance Missouri’s strengths in the agricultural technology sector. We look forward to working together as we continue to grow and expand the industry.”
The announcement comes after Gov. Parson met with Bayer CEO Werner Baumann in Germany while he was on his first European Trade Mission.
“We are proud to call Missouri home to our Global Headquarters for seeds and traits and the North American Crop Science Commercial Headquarters,” said Lisa Safarian, President, Commercial Operations North America at Bayer. “Governor Parson has been an important advocate for Bayer and the entire business community in Missouri, and I am honored to join him in marking this important day."
Bayer is reportedly one of Missouri’s top 30 private sector employers with a strong connection to the state’s agriculture industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.