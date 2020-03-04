Football fans packed the lower bowl of The Dome to cheer on the BattleHawks in their first game in St. Louis. The fans came out decked in their best BattleHawk gear ready to bellow "Ka-Kaw." The players walked into the stadium paying homage to the Stanley Cup Champions by wearing Blues jerseys.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The BattleHawks have announced they will open up the upper deck for their next game on March 21 against the Los Angeles Wildcats.

The announcement came after a sellout in the first game and a near sellout in the second home game.

The team previously said it was adding beer vendors and thinking about opening the upper bowl at the Dome at America’s Center.

The team's next two games, against DC and Tampa Bay, are on the road.

