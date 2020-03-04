ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The BattleHawks have announced they will open up the upper deck for their next game on March 21 against the Los Angeles Wildcats.
The announcement came after a sellout in the first game and a near sellout in the second home game.
🗣️ ST. LOUIS ... you made yourselves heard! We are OFFICIALLY opening up seats in the upper deck of The Dome for our week 7 game vs LA on March 21. 👀 Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM! 🙌 #RockTheDome x #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/Pcr1nS0Qey— St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) March 4, 2020
The team previously said it was adding beer vendors and thinking about opening the upper bowl at the Dome at America’s Center.
The team's next two games, against DC and Tampa Bay, are on the road.
