ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It takes an early alarm clock to be one of the first tailgaters for the first ever home opener of the St. Louis BattleHawks.
"This is what we do," explained Rusty Smith, who pulled his truck into the lot across from the Dome just after sunrise Sunday morning.
They've been tailgating since the Rams and said they've missed professional football terribly.
"More than you can imagine," was the answer for Aaron Mednik when asked how much he's missed football.
These newly minted BattleHawks fans are decked out in gear and ready to go all in for the new team.
"It's professional football in St. Louis. It's born here," Mednik said. "It's our team."
Mednik and friends have named themselves the BattleHawks Battle Squadron and it's more than just tailgating. They're showing the world St. Louis is a football town and a town that likes to pay it forward.
Set up on their table is a blue box labeled, "All Good Ka-Kauses." Taking a spin off the chant, Ka-Kaw, they plan to collect donations at every home game for St. Louis area charities. This week all funds raised will go to the St. Louis Food Bank.
"Come by, throw in a few dollars and you're helping," Mednik said.
