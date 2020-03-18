ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s been almost a week since the XFL followed suit with other professional sports leagues across the country, shutting down their season.
Unlike the MLB and NHL though, the XFL couldn’t suspended their season to a later date, they had to halt play at their mid-way point.
News 4’s Brooke Grimsley caught up with St. Louis BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta’amu about what he’s doing now and his plans moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.