ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cleared to Engage and Cleared to Care!
St. Louis' newest sports team visited children at several hospitals across the area Tuesday. Coach Hayes and several BattleHawks players spent time visiting young patients at Cardinal Glennon's Children's Hospital.
"To say we are thrilled to have football back in St. Louis is an understatement," the hospital wrote."A huge thank you to Coach Hayes, Tanner Carew , Matt McCants, Connor Davis and Mark Taylor! We loved having you and hope you come back soon."
Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu also got a special tour of the St. Louis Children's Hospital's Heart Center with a young patient.
Quinn got to step outside her room today and take a walk with QB1. 💙@JTaamu10 and all our guys had a great afternoon spending time at @STLChildrens! 🤗#ForTheLoveOfFootball x #ClearedToEngage pic.twitter.com/hUs5KFC0l8— St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) March 3, 2020
"Our patients loved getting to know the new team in town, as players with the St. Louis BattleHawks stopped by! Thanks for spending time with our kids and signing posters,' the St. Louis Children's Hospital in a Facebook post.
