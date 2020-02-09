DALLAS (KMOV.com) -- Professional football is back in St. Louis and fans gathered across the area Sunday to watch the XFL's first game for the Battlehawks.
Fans cheered the team on to victory at Johnny's West in Maryland Heights.
Sunday’s game was against the Renegades in Dallas. The Renegades are the preseason favorite to win the league.
The Battlehawks didn’t allow a touchdown and scored two of their own.
The Battlehawks play their first home game at the Dome on February 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.