ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Team officials with the BattleHawks were listening to fan feedback after the first home game and are planning some slight tweaks ahead of this Saturday’s home game against Seattle.
BattleHawks team President Kurt Hunzeker said they will have 60 beer vendors at the game. Only 40 vendors were used for the first game.
That led to longer lines at the concession stands on the concourse.
Hunzeker said they’re also still considering opening the upper bowl for future games. They’re currently reviewing the logistics of making that happen.
More than 29,000 fans packed The Dome last Sunday as the BattleHawks pounded the New York Guardians.
