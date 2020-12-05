ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- The battle between St. Louis County and several restaurant owners is growing.
Opponents of the St. Louis ban on indoor dining will rally later Saturday morning in the Chesterfield Valley. The protesters will gather near Boone's Crossing and Chesterfield Airport Road at 11 a.m. Saturday.
This comes as other restaurant owners are vowing to fight the order in court. The owner of Satchmo's Bar and Grill in Chesterfield has threatened to sue the county for damages.
The restaurant was shutdown earlier this week for defying the county's indoor dining ban. Its permit was suspended as a result.
"My business might be able to make it through it, but I'm fighting for the people that don't have that ability, Owner Ben Brown said. "The people that are living paycheck to paycheck."
Brown hopes his business permit is reinstated by Monday. If not, he says he will not hesitate to seek damages.
Earlier this week, leaders of the city of St. Louis Department of Health said publicly it is not fair to disproportionately target one industry like restaurants and bars and further the science doesn't support it.
