OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There is a battle of the badges underway Thursday in Olivette.
The police and fire departments are holding a blood drive and having a friendly competition between the departments to recruit donors.
The idea for the competition started when Fire Captain Tim Fain's grandson was born in December with a rare blood disorder.
The event runs until 6:30 p.m. at the Olivette police and fire departments.
The department with the fewest donors will do some cleaning for the winners.
