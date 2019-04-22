ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A bat has tested positive for rabies in St. Louis County.
The bat was sent for testing on April 17 and is the first one to test positive for rabies in the county this year.
“Residents need to be aware that area bats have awoken from hibernation,” said Spring Schmidt, acting co-director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. “It is extremely important that residents do not handle or interact with these wild animals because some of them do carry rabies.”
Residents who encounter a bat in their home, alive or dead, are urged to call the public health department immediately. All residents are also encouraged to check their pets’ immunization records because once the symptoms of rabies begin, there is no cure and the disease is almost always fatal.
According to the health department, most bats do not carry rabies but if one bat in a colony contracts rabies it will likely spread to other members.
To report a bat, call the St. louis County Animal Care and Control at 314-615-0650. If calling after normal business hours, dial 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.