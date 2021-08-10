SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County will soon have a Bass Pro Shops. The company, which is based in Springfield, Missouri, announced their third regional location would be in Sunset Hills.
The new location, which adds to the Bass Pro in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood, will be located at Watson Road and Lindbergh Boulevard next to a Longhorn Steakhouse. Bass Pro bought Cabela's in 2017.
"The new 75,000-square-foot store will be the outdoor retailer’s third location in the region, allowing it to better serve customers in the St. Louis area, which is surrounded by some of the best fishing, hunting, boating, camping and outdoor recreation anywhere in the country," the company said in a release. "Like all Bass Pro Shops locations, the new store will feature a completely unique custom design. Envisioned as a tribute to the great sporting heritage of the region and a celebration of the sportsmen and women of Missouri, the store will build on the signature qualities that define the award-winning Bass Pro Shops shopping experience combining retail with entertainment, outdoor education and conservation."
The new location is expected to open sometime in the second half of next year and is expected to employ more than 100 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.