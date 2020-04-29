(KMOV.com) -- Former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons has waited many years to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Because of the coronavirus, he’s going to have to wait one more.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday that the organization has decided to cancel 2020 Induction Weekend after a unanimous vote by their Board of Directors. The Hall of Fame Class of 2020--which included Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the late Marvin Miller alongside Simmons--will be celebrated and inducted into the Hall of Fame in conjunction with the Class of 2021, the organization has determined.
“Induction Weekend is a celebration of our National Pastime and its greatest legends, and while we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, the Board of Directors’ overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend’s events in all of its many facets," said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in a post on the organization's website. "We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown.”
“In heeding the advice of government officials as well as federal, state and local medical and scientific experts, we chose to act with extraordinary caution in making this decision,” Clark continued. “The Board of Directors has decided that the Class of 2020 will be inducted and the 2020 Award Winners will be honored as part of next summer’s Hall of Fame Weekend, taking place July 23-26, 2021.”
The date of the actual induction next year is scheduled for July 25, 2021. Record crowds were expected for this year’s induction ceremony, as it was expected New York Yankees fans would congregate in droves in Cooperstown, New York to celebrate the career of longtime Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.
With the potential for 2021 inductees to be added to the docket, next year’s celebration should be one for the ages. After all this waiting, though, it’s a shame that ‘Simba’ has to ensure another 15 months of it.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
