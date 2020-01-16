The baseball world has been turned upside down this week as fallout from the sign-stealing scandals involving the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox have reverberated across the sport.
Since MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's nine-page report detailing the findings of the investigation was made public Monday, three MLB managers—Houston's AJ Hinch, Boston's Alex Cora and the New York Mets' Carlos Beltran—have been relieved of their duties, as has Houston General Manager Jeff Luhnow.
In the report, Manfred announced a suspension for Hinch and Luhnow; shortly thereafter, Astros owner Jim Crane took it a step further and fired both for their failure to prevent the cheating scheme that has become a stain on the organization's reputation. Then-bench coach of the Astros Alex Cora is still expected to be disciplined by MLB for his role in the scandal, but the Red Sox beat MLB to the punch by parting with Cora as its manager Tuesday. The news of Beltran's dismissal, deemed mutual in statements from the Mets and Beltran, broke Thursday. Beltran was the only player for the 2017 Astros mentioned by name in Manfred's report in connection to the illegal sign-stealing.
Just when we thought the dust was beginning to settle on the scandal, new information released Thursday had the baseball world buzzing with questions once again.
A Twitter account that had been previously attributed to a niece of Carlos Beltran tweeted out another accusation Thursday that, if true, would bring the brazen cheating schemes perpetuated by the 2017 Houston Astros to a new level of sophistication.
The since-deleted Twitter account @S0_blessed1, which according to ESPN's Marly Rivera was apparently not run by a relative of Beltran, has nevertheless accurately tweeted news related to Beltran on two recent occasions hours or days before that news became public knowledge. Thursday, the account tweeted a bombshell accusation stating prominent Astros Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman wore electronic buzzer devices beneath their uniforms, which were activated by a member of the Astros video staff as a means to steal signs from opposing pitchers.
A screenshot of the original tweet reads: "I'm told to stay quiet but I refuse Tio ❤️ Jose Altuve and Bregman wore devices that buzzed on inside right shoulder from hallway video guy. Let's get it all out now"
Beltran's niece tweeting about the buzzers, which matches up with what Ive been told from about 5 different parties. pic.twitter.com/zla70bW0Wu— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) January 16, 2020
Presumably, the devices would buzz to indicate the pitcher was set to throw an off-speed pitch, similar to the way the Astros used trash cans in the hallway leading from the clubhouse to the dugout as part of their sign-stealing operation.
From Manfred's report: "One or more players watched the live feed of the center field camera on the monitor, and after decoding the sign, a player would bang a nearby trash can with a bat to communicate the upcoming pitch type to the batter... Generally, one or two bangs corresponded to certain off-speed pitches, while no bang corresponded to a fastball."
A second tweet implies the existence of photographic evidence that the Astros' schemes were far more tech-savvy than simple trash can banging, and points to a particular instance when Altuve prevented his teammates from tearing off his uniform in celebration of a home run he had hit off Aroldis Chapman.
Altuve, of course, memorably took Chapman deep with a walk-off home run to end Game 6 of the 2017 ALCS. Seeing the initial tweets, internet sleuths jumped quickly into action and sure enough, a slow-motion GIF posted to Twitter Thursday shows Altuve approaching his teammates at home plate following that home run, firmly instructing them not to tear off his uniform.
Altuve making sure he keeps that jersey on (via r/nyyankees) pic.twitter.com/OO32FVFxTi— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 16, 2020
There are various reasons why one might prefer to leave their jersey intact while celebrating a walk-off home run—perhaps Altuve is just a bit more shy about his physique than Tyler O'Neill—but people online have had no trouble putting two and two together in their minds.
As the new speculation spread like wildfire, MLB released a statement on the matter, detailing that "MLB had explored wearable devices during the investigation but found no evidence to substantiate it."
from MLB with so much coming out publicly about Altuve HR to end ALCS and other incidents: "MLB explored wearable devices during the investigation but found no evidence to substantiate it.” That investigation, MLB said, includes 2019.— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 16, 2020
That clear denial by MLB of the claim that wearable devices were found to have been involved in the cheating scandal was not enough to keep several prominent MLB players from weighing in on social media regarding the latest potential chapter in the saga. That includes Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose video tweet from November 18, 2019 is now being viewed in a new light.
I’ve heard this from multiple parties too, for what it’s worth... https://t.co/zDlp0x4bKs— Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) January 16, 2020
https://t.co/4Z5j457jOe pic.twitter.com/kGAemy4Fqe— Tommy Pham (@TphamLV) January 16, 2020
It's especially noteworthy to see players from the Los Angeles Dodgers speaking their mind on the subject, as the Dodgers were the team defeated by the Astros in the 2017 World Series. The Dodgers released a statement Monday detailing a request from Major League Baseball that individual teams not comment on the Manfred report.
Current Dodgers Cody Bellinger and Alex Wood were also both part of that 2017 Dodgers team. Each shared some thoughts via tweet on Thursday.
I would rather face a player that was taking steroids than face a player that knew every pitch that was coming.— Alex Wood (@Awood45) January 16, 2020
For the sake of the game I Hope this isn’t true.. if true, there needs to be major consequences to the players. That Completely ruins the integrity of the game!!!— Cody Bellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) January 16, 2020
AMEN!!! The fact that there hasn’t been any consequences to any players up to this point is wild. https://t.co/zjgsJuuQlK— Alex Wood (@Awood45) January 16, 2020
It's curious that this new round of speculation began with the mystery Twitter user who declared Beltran's hiring as Mets manager—as well his subsequent departure from the role—well before news officially broke in either case.
While it's fair to say the account could have been run by any number of people, its accuracy in sharing MLB news in recent weeks, particularly news involving Beltran, had the Spidey senses tingling for many baseball fans Thursday.
