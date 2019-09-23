ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Around 72 baseball and softball teams came together to help an 8-year-old St. Charles boy with a rare disease.
Carson Burroughs was diagnosed with a genetic disorder called Sanfilippo syndrome.
"They lack an enzyme that breaks down trash in their body ... the cellular trash," Burroughs' mother, Sara Burroughs said. "And when that trash builds up ... it kills the brain cells."
With no cure and very limited treatment, the boy's parents made it their mission to raise awareness and money for research.
This is where the tournament comes in. Carson's father, Craig Burroughs, coaches a baseball team that plays at the Chesterfield Athletic Complex.
"This down here is like a family for us," Craig Burroughs said. "We are literally down here five nights out of the seven in a week, and umpires know him, coaches know him."
This year, all the money made from the tournaments between the softball and baseball teams is going to fund research for Carson Burroughs' disease.
"For them to take us in and support us like this is very nice," Sara Burroughs said.
