ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of people were out Saturday enjoying the Cardinals game in Ballpark Village. It's the first weekend St. Louis City and County bars and restaurants are open at full capacity.
"I'm all good with it. We need to get the economy back on track," Fannie Harrison said.
Harrison celebrated her birthday in Ballpark Village Saturday with family. She says she and her daughter have tried to go to as many Cardinals games as possible. On Saturday's, the Harrison's have a family tradition to get together, but COVID-19 has made that challenging.
"We all had COVID at the same time, all 28 of us. We've all been vaccinated, so we don't have a problem getting together now," Harrison said.
Harrison tells News 4 now that she's vaccinated, she wants to see things open up even more. That's a common theme from many customers out at Ballpark Village Saturday. Katie Tretter, a St. Louis native who was also out at Ballpark Village Saturday, says with the new, relaxed restrictions, things are finally feeling back to normal.
"I'm really excited. It's something I really missed about St. Louis. I really love the St. Louis community, and it's just good to see people again," Tretter said.
Ballpark Village CEO Mike LaMartina tells News 4 he's happy to see relaxed restrictions, however, his bars can't open up to true, full capacity because of additional guidelines still in place.
"We're still using the six-feet inside of venues as the mandates are requiring, which doesn't allow us to go to a full 100 percent," LaMartina explained.
City and county guidelines require inside tables to remain six feet apart. LaMartina says he's anticipating additional changes to guidelines as it gets closer to summer.
