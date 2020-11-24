Leaders in St. Charles County are ordering bars and restaurants to close early starting Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County leaders are adding restrictions to bars and restaurants as the holiday season begins and adopting a mask mandate in schools as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

County Executive Steve Ehlmann and Director of St. Charles County Department of Public Health Demetrius Cianci-Chapman announced Tuesday that all bars and restaurants will be ordered to close at 11 p.m. beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, with businesses in Illinois, St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis closing at 11 p.m., crowds come to St. Charles County and it makes social distancing "impossible".

Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving, traditionally is one of the busiest nights for bars and night clubs and county officials fear the worst.

“Other jurisdictions in the area have similar orders in place, and we need to make certain that St. Charles County is not a magnet for those who want to stay out late and party in groups,” Ehlmann said. “We need to stem the rise in positive cases in St. Charles County.”

In addition to the restriction on bars and restaurants, Ehlmann announced the county is adopting Governor Parson's K-12 school quarantine guidance.

As announced by Governor Parson, the school must have a mask mandate fully enforced, Ehlmann said.

The guidance stresses proper mask wearing may prevent people from being identified as close contacts in K-12 schools. According to the guidance, if two people wore masks and one tested positive for COVID-19 then the exposed individual will not need to quarantine as long as they do not show symptoms.

Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri - as of Nov. 22

These numbers are updated weekly, using whatever data is more up-to-date; the State of Missouri numbers or the numbers released by the county.

County Total Cases Total Deaths 7-Day Case Increase 7-Day Death Increase
Crawford 1097 11 136 1
Franklin 4534 75 529 17
Gasconade 620 28 77 0
Iron 451 1 58 0
Jefferson 10186 96 1515 2
Lincoln 2160 21 343 5
Phelps 1930 40 353 6
Pike 809 9 155 0
Reynolds 258 2 41 0
St. Charles 19632 205 3178 25
St. Francois 4714 36 521 0
St. Louis City 11390 224 963 1
St. Louis County 46357 944 5375 30
Ste Genevieve 995 2 149 0
Warren 1409 9 204 1
Washington 1500 22 54 1
Total 108042 1725 13651 89

The St. Louis County Health Department choose not to adopt the guidance in their schools as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in the area.

