ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mike Duffy opened up Duffy’s Pub & Grill in 1986. Since that time, he's been through a lot of snow storms.
He said the winter weather this year hasn't been good for business.
“It's just been devastating,” Duffy said. “We lost two Fridays and Saturdays in Janaury. Looks like we're fixing to lose another one. It's tough, it's tough on business.”
The St. Louis area has had 12 storms with accumulating snow or ice this season. Eight of those storms came on a Thursday, Friday or during the weekend.
“Last week it hit us on Sunday, I said, ‘praise the lord,’” Duffy said. “I said, we're closed on Sunday but if it happens on Friday or Saturday, it's devastating, if it happens on Monday not such a big deal.”
While some customers decide to stay home, others say the forecasts of a few inches aren't enough to keep them off the roadways.
“Only time I pay attention to it is if they're calling for freezing rain and ice,” Nick Porter said. “Then it's usually no passing on the roads and it's too dangerous. But snow and snow accumulations what they're calling to today one to three doesn't scare me, not going to stay home because of that.”
Customers originating from colder climates than St. Louis said a little bit of snow isn’t enough to keep them in.
“I'm from Chicago we're a little bit stronger than you St. Louis folks so we really don't stay off the roads much,” Shellie fahy said.
Others said the amount of snow would just determine how far from their homes they were willing to go.
“I think we have to be aware and I think you make choices that might be close to your house,” Peggy Fitzgibbon said. “If you're going to go out and maybe not taking long distances on the road like you typically could be doing.”
