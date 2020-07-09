ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Following a tense protest weeks ago at the foot of the King Louis statue in Forest Park barricades are now up all around the monument.
The mayor’s office said St. Louis Metropolitan Police requested the barriers and the Streets and Parks Department put up concrete barriers to “help protect individuals who are expected to gather at the statue this weekend and allow them to safely exercise their Constitutional rights.”
A local Muslim group organized a protest on June 27 to demand the statue come down. At that protest, a man there in support of the statue was attacked. Police are looking for two men connected to the assault.
Another demonstration is expected this weekend.
