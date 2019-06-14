ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- For almost 24 hours, the St. Louis County Police Department has been outside a home in unincorporated St. Louis County while an armed and barricaded suspect is inside.
Officers surrounded a home in the 14800 block of Frais Drive Thursday morning. Police said the suspect was wanted for warrants, including felon in possession among other things.
A source told News 4 there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and responding authorities.
The suspect has fired multiple shots at an armored police truck, which sustained damage. Later Thursday, police said the suspect fired more shots at police vehicles and equipment.
As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the standoff was still underway.
We are now 21 hours into this tactical response. The suspect has fired many gunshots towards law enforcement, our equipment, and indiscriminately throughout that period of time. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) June 14, 2019
Police believe the suspect may be armed with a long gun.
According to St. Louis County police, no officers have been injured.
The suspect, who is described as being a male in his early 40s, held a family member inside the home, but it is now been freed.
The suspect did fire shots at police and armored vehicles. Residents may still experience street restrictions as police remain on scene. We continue to attempt to come to a peaceful resolution. pic.twitter.com/4j9hHhQHfS— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) June 13, 2019
Witnesses said several roads are blocked off and police are asking residents to avoid the area. Some nearby residents have been evacuated.
This is developing. News 4 has crews on the way and are working to learn more.
