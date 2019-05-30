BARNHART, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Barnhart woman is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of producing and attempting to produce child porn.
According to court documents, Heather McDorman, 30, attempted to take pornographic pictures of children in restrooms at South County Mall, Walmart, and bathrooms at several parks, churches and other local malls during February and March of 2018.
READ:Pair accused of photographing girls in St. Louis County restrooms faces federal charges
Officials said McDorman took the photos after her boyfriend Zachary Hamby asked her too. She told investigators Hamby also instructed her to take photos and livestream her sexually abusing a child so he could watch it.
McDorman was initially arrested in March 2018 after police said she took photos of an 11-year-old girl inside the restroom and shared them with Hamby at South County Center.
Hamby was arrested and charged with Invasion of Privacy and two counts of Statutory Sodomy- Attempted Statutory Sodomy of a person younger than 12 years old.
The sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 30.
