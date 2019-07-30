ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- U.S. News & World Report released their rankings of 141 hospitals in the State of Missouri, and St. Louis features the Show Me State’s top medical center.
Barnes-Jewish Hospital was ranked as the number one hospital in Missouri, beating out Saint Luke’s in Kansas City.
Barnes-Jewish is nationally ranked in 10 adult specialties, and is in the top 20 in the country for in oncology (17th), gynecology (15th), and nephrology (16th).
In the state, four other St. Louis-area hospitals ranked in the top 10.
Missouri Baptist Medical Center ranked third, St. Luke’s Hospital-Chesterfield ranked fifth, Mercy Hospital ranked eighth, and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Fenton ranked ninth.
