ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Barnes-Jewish Hospital will provide free seasonal flu shots to the St. Louis Community in October.

Starting Oct. 7, Barnes-Jewish Hospital will provide the flu shots at various locations throughout the area. Last year, more than 20,000 people were vaccinated at the flu shot clinics.

The clinics provide free flu shots to those six-months and older on a first-come, first-served basis.

Below are the dates, times and locations for the flu shot clinics:

Monday, Oct. 7 – Wednesday, Oct. 9

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Adult vaccinations only (18+ years old)

Barnes-Jewish Plaza Tower, main floor lobby

1 Barnes Jewish Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available in the Plaza Garage for $2/hr

Monday, Oct. 7 – Wednesday, Oct. 9

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Center for Advanced Medicine, 3rd floor lobby

4921 Parkview Place

St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available in the Euclid Garage for $2/hr                                                                               

West St. Louis County

Saturday, Oct. 12

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

Medical Office Building 2

10 Barnes West Drive

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Parking is available free on-site

North St. Louis County

Sunday, Oct. 13

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital

Christian Hospital Atrium – Detrick Building

11133 Dunn Road

St. Louis, MO 63136

Parking is available free on-site

South St. Louis County

Saturday, Oct. 19

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Siteman Cancer Center – South County

5225 Midamerica Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63129

Parking is available free on-site

