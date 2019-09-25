ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Barnes-Jewish Hospital will provide free seasonal flu shots to the St. Louis Community in October.
Starting Oct. 7, Barnes-Jewish Hospital will provide the flu shots at various locations throughout the area. Last year, more than 20,000 people were vaccinated at the flu shot clinics.
The clinics provide free flu shots to those six-months and older on a first-come, first-served basis.
Below are the dates, times and locations for the flu shot clinics:
Monday, Oct. 7 – Wednesday, Oct. 9
7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Adult vaccinations only (18+ years old)
Barnes-Jewish Plaza Tower, main floor lobby
1 Barnes Jewish Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63110
Parking is available in the Plaza Garage for $2/hr
Monday, Oct. 7 – Wednesday, Oct. 9
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
Center for Advanced Medicine, 3rd floor lobby
4921 Parkview Place
St. Louis, MO 63110
Parking is available in the Euclid Garage for $2/hr
West St. Louis County
Saturday, Oct. 12
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
Medical Office Building 2
10 Barnes West Drive
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Parking is available free on-site
North St. Louis County
Sunday, Oct. 13
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital
Christian Hospital Atrium – Detrick Building
11133 Dunn Road
St. Louis, MO 63136
Parking is available free on-site
South St. Louis County
Saturday, Oct. 19
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
Siteman Cancer Center – South County
5225 Midamerica Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63129
Parking is available free on-site
