ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The latest addition to Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s Neuro-Critical Care service is making them one of the largest Neuro-ICUs in the country.
Opening Thursday, the new Neuro-Critical Care Unit will be located on the ninth flood. It will have 44 beds and two dozen fully-equipped private ICU rooms. There will also be a family zone in each patient room and portable CT scanners on each floor.
“As a Level 1 Neuro-Critical Care Center, our hospital offers the highest level of care for the most complex neurological and neurosurgical emergencies and post-surgical care for patients who require advanced interventions,” says Salah G. Keyrouz, MD, medical director of the neurointensive care unit. “This addition has the latest technology and innovative ability to provide excellent patient care.”
The unit is for patents recovering from neurosurgery or other conditions like stroke or epilepsy.
