ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Barnes-Jewish Hospital has been named the top hospital in Missouri and the 17th best hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.
The hospital ranked nationally in 11 specialties: Cancer; cardiology & heart surgery; diabetes & endocrinology; ear, nose & throat; gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery; geriatrics; gynecology; neurology & neurosurgery; orthopedics; pulmonology & lung surgery; and urology.
In addition, Mercy Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke’s Hospital-Chesterfield were ranked in the top five hospitals in the state.
