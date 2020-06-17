ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Researchers in England believe a steroid called dexamethasone, commonly used to treat inflammation, could be a possible life-saving drug for COVID-19 patients.
But Dr. Tiffany Osborn at Barnes Jewish Hospital warns this study has not yet been reviewed or published, and she needs to see more data before she decides whether to prescribe it to patients.
“People are going to hear this and think it’s life-saving,” Dr. Osborn said. “What we don’t want to do is provide people a medication we ultimately find out makes them worse. So we’re optimistic this study will provide information that will help people, but we actually need to see the data before we make any decisions. Data before decisions.”
According to Dr. Osborn, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert. Is currently reviewing the data. He has convened a board to evaluate it.
