ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A barge worker was rescued after falling into the Mississippi River Thursday.
The worker fell off a boat and into the water around 11:15 a.m. The worker was then rescued by another worker.
The worker was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
