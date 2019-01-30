ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Blues' mascot Barclay will be leading the 26th Annual Purina Pet Parade.
It’s the first time a four-legged marshal will lead the event along the parade route in Soulard.
News 4’s Emily Pritchard will join Barclay as one of the marshals.
Pet owners across the St. Louis area dress up their furry friends every year to strut their stuff down the parade route.
The parade is at 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 24.
