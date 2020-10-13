ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues' top dog is moving onto bigger and better things.
Barclay returned to Duo Dogs to receive his advanced assistance dog training. He will continue his training away from the team.
For the past year, he has been raised by members of the Blues organization.
"Just to socialize that dog and provide love for that dog... Can you imagine loving something for 16 months then turning it back in? But they know the dog has a greater purpose," said Peggy Musen, executive director of Duo Dogs.
He was with the Blues when they won the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship and today, he received the first-ever Stanley Cup Champion dog collar.
Barclay will learn over 50 skills and over 200 tasks in preparation of being an assistance dog for someone in need.
