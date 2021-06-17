ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues’ Stanley Pup Champion, Barclay, graduated from his Duo Dogs training program Thursday.

For the first 18 months of his life, Barclay was raised and trained by the members of the Blues organization. In October 2020, he returned to Duo Dogs to receive his advanced assistance dog training.

Barclay learned over 50 skills and over 200 tasks in preparation of being an assistance dog for someone in need.

Duo Dogs is a non-profit organization that trains and connects dogs with people to cultivate positive change.