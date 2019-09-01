ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues announced on Sunday Ivan Barbashev agreed to a two-year contract with the team.
The contract with the Blues is worth an annual average value of $1.475 million.
Barbashev posted three goals and three assists in 25 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has 26 goals and 25 assists throughout his career with the Blues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.