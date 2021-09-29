ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As fans pack Busch Stadium for hopefully another win, some bar and restaurants say they're feeling the pinch with a smaller staff on hand to tackle the large crowds.
For Shamrocks Pub and Grill owner Kyle Dent, the intensity and excitement over this year's St. Louis Cardinals team, and their ongoing winning streak, is drawing in crowds on game days.
"As the Cardinals have heated up, it's giving not only people that are coming and getting excited to watch the games, but also my staff excited because they're getting to see some normalcy,” Dent said.
However, increasing demand to eat, drink and watch Cardinals games is intensifying an existing challenge for the St. Peters business.
“[We're in a] hiring crisis and it's been rough. I rather go through COVID twice before going through this,” Dent said.
Dent says he is down half of his staff because of labor shortages, and he knows other locations are feeling even more strained.
“It’s been tough on my staff, tough on the ownership. The mental health of our industry is really struggling right now and we kind of knew it was coming,” Dent said.
“A few people have left, and a few people have been added. But we’ve been lucky, we’ve got a good group of people that work here,” said Vogt.
Vogt is the manager at Friendly’s Sports Bar and Grill in South City. While he is not feeling the pinch of labor shortages on top of larger Cardinals crowds, he sympathizes with businesses that do have to now juggle this new wave of service.
“Our staff is prepared for everybody, so we want everybody to feel safe. But the crowd's been great. We’re expecting a good crowd tonight too,” he said.
To offset the mental toll on staff, Dent makes sure Shamrocks Pub and Grill staff get at least one day off a week, and if it has to be on a game day, he is willing to make that happen.
"You have to pay attention to the staff and what they look like as far as physically, mentally, and when you need to say, 'alright it’s enough,' and we need to take a break,” he said.
What sports fans do not see on game days is businesses like Dent’s having to take the financial hit of rising food prices amid the pandemic, so fans do not have to pay more.
“The price of goods right now is really expensive. We’re seeing something like chicken wings [which] are really popular during baseball games, they’re three times the prices,” Dent said. “Right now we should charge about $25 for a thing of chicken wings, and we’re charging $13, because nobody will pay that price, but we still want to serve them and we want to make our guest happy. So it’s tough."
For all fans no matter where you go these upcoming games, businesses stress patience as some navigate these challenges while bringing the excitement of Cardinals baseball close to home.
“It’s gonna take a little longer for your food, it might take a little bit longer for your drinks, but we’re all here working hard together,” Dent said. “Don’t blame your server, don’t blame your bartender, or anybody else. We’re all working hard. We want to give you the product that you deserve. It’s just tough right now.”
