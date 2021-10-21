ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new destination for dog lovers is opening soon in St. Louis.
The founders of Bar-K said they wanted to reinvent the dog park, so they are turning a building with 10,000 square feet of space into a social place for dogs and their keepers. The place even includes a splash pad.
The founders are partnering with Purina for the spot in The Grove. They opened in Kansas City in 2018 and said this St. Louis location was the perfect place to expand.
"It's urban play. It's about people and dogs in urban environments," Leib Dodell with Bar-K said. "It lets dogs be dogs and run and jump and sniff and let people also do things they like and this location checked every box for us."
Supply chain problems are making it hard for them to nail down an opening date but they're hoping to launch in mid-November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.