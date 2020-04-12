ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Members of the Faith Baptist Church in St. Charles County enjoyed Easter Service from its parking lot Sunday morning.
The church has been offering drive-in services for the last couple of weeks, after gatherings of more than 10 people were banned amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sunday morning, parishioners parked in the church's parking lot and listened to hymns and an Easter Service sermon from the comfort of their cars.
"It's very different, typically Easter is a joyous time, today we're rejoicing in our Lord as well, but we're doing it quarantine style," said associate pastor Clay Stevenson.
Members of the congregation said they look forward to church each Sunday, as it provides a safe way to get out of the house and see their friends.
“The sound system makes it so we can all hear, so we roll our windows down and we’re in church," said Dan Dillaha. "It's more comfortable than the pews!”
Church members sang along as the church's band played a variety of songs and children hung out car windows to clap amidst a series of car horns at the end of each song.
“It’s really fun, it’s like doing normal church but you can be outside," said Ella, 12.
“I like it because you can stay in the car and listen to it at the same time," said Evan, 7.
The church said it adopted the idea after seeing other churches around the area do similar drive-in services. So far, it's been a success.
“Everyone has been cooped up in their house and they want to get out and they want to be active with people again and this gives them a little bit of that," said pastor Justin Arender. "It's bringing people to God in safe way."
Plus, the church's drive-in service is "pajama approved," according to its sign out front.
