(KMOV.com) - This is the first week banks can submit PPP loan applications to the Small Business Administration on behalf of small businesses.
There is $284 billion up for grabs for this second round of PPP loans. Unlike the first round last spring, this round requires businesses have 300 or fewer employees. Businesses must also have lost at least 25% of their revenue during one quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019.
"There's small businesses everywhere that are hurting, looking for money and we are all in bad shape and hoping to get our staff back, and get people off unemployment and back to work," said Paige Wilkinson, owner of Knot Magic Muscle Therapy.
Wilkinson is preparing to apply for the second round of PPP loans after receiving $23,000 from the first round, which she used to pay her staff.
Travis Liebig, CEO and president of Saint Louis Bank, said his team is pulling long hours to make sure the loans are submitted as soon as the portal opens.
"The last three or four days, we've had people working I won't say completely around the clock but in shifts of 12, 18 hours," said Liebig.
He said the majority of the loan requests have been from restaurants and hotels, which have been hit especially hard during the pandemic.
The loans are forgiven as long as businesses follow this rule.
"You would have to spend at least 60% of the proceeds on payroll, the rest of the 40% can be used for rent, utilities, lease payments," said Jackie Gates with Royal Banks.
The amount businesses can apply for depends on the size of their business.
"There's plenty of time right now but nobody knows what the demand will be, so how long these funds will last is the real question that I think makes everybody nervous," said Liebig.
It's not too late to apply for a PPP loan. Businesses can apply for a PPP loan regardless of whether they applied for the first round as long as they qualify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.