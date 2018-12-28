ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police said bank robbery suspect was arrested after a crash in St. Louis Friday afternoon.
A 38-year-man robbed a U.S. Bank branch in the 3800 block of Gravois and demanded the money be placed into a trash bag. Police said a tracking device was also in the bag.
At least three cars. including the suspect's, were involved in a crash near Chouteau and Jefferson shortly before 12:30 p.m.
The tracking device alerted police the suspect's location, where he was arrested.
