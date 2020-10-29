HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody in Jefferson County after a bank robbery, chase and manhunt Wednesday morning.
Charges say Cameron Thomas, 27, robbed a bank in Shady Valley early Wednesday. Deputies later spotted the suspect's vehicle and began pursuing it before 10 a.m.
Thomas, of Florissant, led deputies north on Highway 141 before driving west on Highway 30. Authorities said stop sticks were put down and the suspect drove over them, disabling the car they were inside. The suspect then jumped out of the car and ran off near the Walden Pond Apartments in High Ridge. While running from police, Thomas exchanged gunfire with officers until he made it inside an apartment building, where he allegedly forced his way into a woman's apartment at gunpoint, charges said. Neither the officers or Thomas were struck by gunfire.
Police and SWAT personnel eventually found Thomas hiding in the woman's apartment and took him into custody.
Thomas is facing Assault, Robbery, Kidnapping and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm charges.
