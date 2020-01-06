ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you ask Matthew Sneed, he'd call himself a regular ATM user. He uses an ATM a couple times a week and wants his money when he wants it.
“I couldn't do it here so I had to go to a gas station down the road, which charges money to withdraw money. Then the bank itself charges money,” Sneed said.
So he ended up out of $5 because the Bank of America ATM on Goodfellow and Howell shuts down at 6 p.m. People can’t make deposits or withdrawals.
“We're not rich, it really affects us,” Sneed said. “It takes food off the table and makes a difference.”
News 4 talked to Antwon Edwards about a month ago who was pistol-whipped at one of these ATMs.
“He hit me right there with the barrel of the gun,” Edwards said.
Bank of America confirms another location on South Florissant and St. Louis Avenue shuts down early too.
A Bank of America spokesperson sent this statement: "I learned that for safety reasons, in certain limited locations, the ATMs are unavailable during nighttime hours."
Customers told the screen on the ATM at Goodfellow directs people to the Central West End location off Lindell near Kingshighway.
Some people said many don't have transportation to get there.
“I have a car, I'm blessed to have transportation, but even with transportation gas is $2.50 a gallon,” Sneed said. “ It's an inconvenience.”
We checked with St. Louis City police to see if these two ATM locations are infamous for crime or robberies. Police said in a timespan of one year they've had one robbery.
“They want our money … they want our consumerism … but they want to make it hard for us,” Sneed sad.
Bank of America said the early STM shutdown is happened in several other locations around the country.
