ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --More than 50 Bank of America employees volunteered Tuesday to assemble food boxes for families in need around St. Louis.
As a partner of Operation Food Search, several Bank of America employees from around he area gathered to assemble food boxes in an effort to fight child hunger and family food insecurity.
Food boxes included canned and boxed goods as well as cereals and nutritional bars. The food delivery comes as part of Giving Tuesday, just in time to provide families with meals for the holidays.
According to Operation Food Search's website, the organization feeds 200,000 people every month in communities around 31 Missouri and Illinois counties including St. Louis City.
