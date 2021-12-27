Band teacher is 3rd Rockwood School District employee death in December

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Rockwood School District is mourning the death of a third district employee this month. According to a family member, 54-year old Crestview Middle School band teacher Bob Wilhite died Christmas morning after a brief illness.

Assistant principal and Manchester alderman dies from Covid complications Students and educators at Marquette High School are mourning the death of Assistant Principal Carl Hudson.

Woerther Elementary School P.E. teacher, Amy Gentry, died on December 1st and Marquette High School Assistant Principal Carl Hudson died December 15th. He had battled COVID-19 for weeks.

These deaths come just weeks after a deadly car crash in west St. Louis County last month. Three teens were killed in the crash on Kiefer Creek Road, two of them had attended Marquette High School in the district.

More than 1,000 people attend vigil for 3 teens killed in West County crash Nearly 1,200 friends, family members, classmates, first responders and community members came out Tuesday to support the families of three West County teens who died in an accident Sunday.

The Rockwood School District released this statement on Monday:

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our teacher, colleague and friend, Bob Wilhite. This is going to be a difficult time of grief, particularly over the holidays and on the heels of all that our Rockwood community has experienced over the past month and a half. We are providing counseling and grief resources to our staff and students who need it. Bob was an outstanding teacher and friend to staff and students. He touched countless lives with his music and dedication to students and his craft over the years, and he will be greatly missed. As a community, we will continue to wrap our arms around each other as we grieve this great loss of a talented teacher, friend and colleague."

Wilhite was in his 27th year as the band director at the school.

"A tremendous loss for our school and and our whole school district," Dr. Gary Jansen said. He's the the principal at Crestview Middle School.

Alena Mathews is a Spanish teacher at the school and worked with Wilhite 26 years. She said he'd been sick recently and didn't hide the fact that he wasn't vaccinated, but had taken two COVID-19 tests and both came back negative.

"He was one of the best," Mathews said.

Wilhite's brother, Jeff Wilhite, released this statement on behalf of the family:

"Bob Wilhite passed away Christmas morning after a brief illness. He was a passionate son, brother, uncle, teacher, friend, performer. All who knew Bob appreciated his quick wit, love of music, and love of life.

The Wilhite family would like to thank his past and present students, friends, and fans that have reached out and posted on social media commemorating his life and influence. We mourn for all who knew him well, and we offer our condolences to the Rockwood community as they grieve in this difficult time."

Wilhite was a guitar player in the local band, BigRain, which performed at the Sky Music Lounge in Ballwin last month.