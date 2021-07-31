ESSEX, Maryland (WBAL/CNN) -- A 33-year-old Baltimore woman was charged in the death of her niece and nephew, whose bodies were found in the trunk of her car during a traffic stop
Police found the bodies of 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O'Neil in the trunk of 33-year-old Nicole Johnson's car. Baltimore County police said officers pulled her over for speeding just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane. Johnson had no license nor insurance and was using fake tags.
They advised her to report to district court within five days and that they were towing her car.
According to charging documents, she then stated "It don't matter, I won't be here in five days and y'all going to see me on the news. Y'all going to see on the news making my big debut."
As the Baltimore woman retrieved items from her trunk, the officer smelled a decomposition odor. Johnson took out a black and yellow plastic tote and a clear trash bag that contained maggots and placed them on the sidewalk. She tried to run away when the officer questioned her about the items.
One of Johnson's former neighbor's recalls seeing the children. Charging documents indicate Johnson had custody of the children since 2019 because her sister said she couldn't take care of them.
Johnson admitted to detectives she struck Joshlyn several times for misbehaving and that she hit her head on the floor and died. She then put the girl in a suitcase and had been carrying it around for months. She told police she saw blood on her nephew's leg and he never woke up two months ago. He was allegedly placed in in a plastic tote bag in the trunk with his sister.
At the time of the autopsy the girl weighed 18 pounds and the boy 21 pounds. WBAL reported the children's mother tried numerous times to get in touch with Johnson but was unsuccessful. Police said the mother eventually heard from her in March and arranged to have her children returned. She never showed.
Johnson waived her right to a bail review. She's being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. She is due back in court Aug. 27th.
This truly was a devastating incident – one that not only shocked our community to its core, but significantly affected our patrol officers, forensic technicians, and detectives," Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said. "I am grateful that the harrowing details of this case were thoroughly and quickly uncovered, resulting in an expeditious closure to this tragedy. I want to commend all of our Baltimore County Police Department members who worked tirelessly throughout this investigation to bring justice to these innocent, young victims.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.