BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ballwin Parks & Recreation will host a Dog Swim on Tuesday!
The North Pointe Aquatic Center will welcome all dogs with current vacations on Sept. 7. There are two time slots: 4:30-6 p.m. and 6:15-7:45 p.m.
The cost is $10 per dog, humans are free. Each dog is allowed to have two humans accompany them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.