Ballwin teen dies after losing control on icy Callaway County road

CALLAWAY COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An 18-year-old Ballwin teen was killed after his car crashed into a stalled semi in Callaway County.
The crash happened on westbound 70 at mile marker 137.8 before 1 a.m. Friday. According to state troopers, a semi was stalled in the right lane on the road. The driver of the Nissan Altima, 18-year-old Justin Tognozzi, lost control on the icy road before hitting the semi.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died. This crash was the 6th fatal crash that happened in February and the 17th overall for the year.
