Ballwin student named Grand Champion at national welding competition

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A student from Ballwin was named Grand Champion at a national welding competition this weekend and walked away with a full-tuition scholarship.
Nathan Muir competed against 300 high school seniors from across the country at the Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Fl. for the annual welding competition. A Fenton, Mo. student, Will Theodore, placed ninth in the competition.
“The competition is open to students who have taken a welding class in high school or at a vocational technical institute, and serves as an opportunity to showcase their skills and invest in their future by learning more about the school’s vocational programs,” said Joe McKinney, Vice President of High School Admissions for TWS.
Each participant received a $500 scholarship to Tulsa Welding School to continue their education and training.
