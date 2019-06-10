BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Ballwin resident returned from vacation to find a python!
The police department said the python was found in a pantry during snack time after the resident returned to their apartment following a vacation.
An officer wrangled the snake and was able to hold it until animal control removed it, “hopefully by at least three continental US States in the distance,” the department posted on Facebook.
The police department did not specify what type of python was found.
