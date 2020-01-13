BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A fake Amazon tech support number on Google led to a person being scammed out of thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards in Ballwin.
According to the Ballwin Police Department, the victim purchased an item on Amazon and Googled a tech support number to dispute the shipping charge. The number the victim called based off the internet searched turned out to be a scammer. The victim was reportedly hoaxed out of around $3,000 in gift cards as a promise to correct the original issue with Amazon.
Last year, News 4 spoke with a woman who said she contacted an Apple support number she found through a Google search only to learn the 800-number scammed her out of $425 in gift cards.
The Ballwin Police Department is reminding residents that reputable companies will not request payment in gift cards.
Anyone with has become a scam victim or is suspicious of online scammers can file a report with the FBI by clicking here.
