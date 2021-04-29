BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Ballwin are asking for help finding a missing woman with dementia.
Cecile Sebring reportedly climbed out a window at the West County Care Center in the 300 block of Solley Avenue in Winchester between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The 62-year-old was last seen wearing a white pearl beaded barrette, black coat with orange accents and black pants.
Police believe Sebring could be heading to the Delmar area. Anyone with information regarding Sebring’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-9636.
