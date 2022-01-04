You are the owner of this article.
Ballwin police searching for car after pedestrian injured in Christmas Eve hit-and-run

Ballwin Car Sought

Image of the car Ballwin police are looking for after a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve.

 Ballwin Police Department

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Ballwin are asking for help after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run.

The incident occurred on Christmas Eve near Old Ballwin Road and Ballwin Commons around 11:15 a.m. The incident left the car with damage on its front passenger side.

Anyone who can identify the car or has information regarding the hit-and-run is urged to contact Officer Matt Reim at 636-227-9636 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.  

