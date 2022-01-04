Ballwin police searching for car after pedestrian injured in Christmas Eve hit-and-run

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Ballwin are asking for help after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run.
The incident occurred on Christmas Eve near Old Ballwin Road and Ballwin Commons around 11:15 a.m. The incident left the car with damage on its front passenger side.
Anyone who can identify the car or has information regarding the hit-and-run is urged to contact Officer Matt Reim at 636-227-9636 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.